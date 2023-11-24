New int’l airport 95% complete, to start operations by Feb 28

Tribune News Service

The upcoming integrated civil enclave and cargo terminal at the Air Force Station in Halwara, which is one of the oldest frontline airbases of the Indian Air Force (IAF), close to Ludhiana, has been completed 95 per cent and will be ready by November 30, the government has confirmed.

PROJECT REPORT Total area: 161.28 acres Terminal area: 2,000 sq meters Awarded cost: Rs 3,876.65 lakh

Boundary wall, approach road cost: Rs 309.33 crore

Missed deadlines: January, June 2022, June, July, August 15, August 30, September 30, October 30, 2023

Fresh deadline: February 28, 2024 Tasks cleared Airport’s peripheral road crust finalised

Apron and taxiway designs approved

Specified designs for IAF-governed areas submitted

IAF nod to widen internal taxiways TURN OF EVENTS October: Pending approvals from AAI, IAF received

April 11: Work for allied works allotted

November 17, 2022: Work resumes

November 9, 2022: Punjab government decides to take up the project and release Rs 50 crore for balance work

May 2022: Punjab government approached AAI to bear the cost of balance work after GLADA failed to release funds.

March 2022: Both contractors stopped work for want of payments.

Dec 9, 2021: Work awarded to construct interim airport terminal at Rs 2,272.5-lakh.

Nov 8, 2021: Work of internal roads and allied infrastructure awarded at Rs 1,604.15-lakh.

Oct 22, 2021: AAI accorded formal nod to construct new interim terminal building at Rs 4,691.12 lakh.

Oct 26, 2021: Punjab Civil Aviation Secretary issued administrative approval for release of Rs 4,290.42 lakh through GLADA.

After missing the eighth deadline of completion, which was fixed as October 31, the terminal building and allied works of the Rs 47-crore civil aviation project are now targeted to be completed by the month-end, officials have said.

With all pending nods having been procured, the work on all other components, which were stalled since long, has picked up pace and the new international airport has been scheduled to take off by February 28 next.

Even as the big ticket project has missed several deadlines, the construction of the interim terminal building, sub-station and toilet block has touched 95 per cent completion till date.

The development assumes significance as the Union Civil Aviation Ministry had recently granted all pending approvals to the project and had assured to launch flights from here once the airport gets operational.

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora told The Tribune on Thursday that the ongoing construction work had already reached the advanced stage of completion with the overall progress of the mega project touching 95 per-cent mark.

Arora, who reviewed the progress of the project, said bad weather and pending approvals had delayed the ongoing work but now it had been taken up on a war-footing. “Now, the construction firm has sought one more month to meet the construction deadline beyond the earlier fixed target date of October 31,” he said.

He said the state government had so far released Rs 30 crore to complete the ongoing balance work of the upcoming airport and the demand of balance funds had already been forwarded to the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) and the Civil Aviation Department, which had been mandated to jointly bear the financial burden.

Divulging the component-wise status, the Rajya Sabha MP said the construction of the interim terminal building, sub-station and toilet block had touched 95 per-cent mark. These three components of the new airport were now scheduled to be completed by November 30.

He said the balance work, which was allotted on April 13 with a time limit of completion in five months, was scheduled to be completed by September 12 but due to the bad weather and delay in the mandatory nods, this job will now be finished by February 28 next.

The components of balance works, including apron and taxiway, have been completed 35 per cent each while internal roads, lighting and public health works have touched 55 per-cent mark.

Besides, the planning and preparation of design of the approach road to the airport campus, bridge at the entry of the approach road and allied works on the premises of the IAF base had already been done and the work on them will start shortly to be completed by February 28, 2024.

“A proposal for enhancing the work of already engaged agencies has already been submitted to the government for approval,” the officials concerned told Arora.

Recently, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the IAF had granted in-principle approvals to undertake the balance works at the upcoming airport. Since the new integrated civil enclave and cargo terminal are coming up at the Air Force Station in Halwara, the formal nod of the IAF was mandatory to undertake the work inside the IAF-governed areas.

With this, all pending approvals for the mega project had been granted and the work to undertake the balance tasks has taken off on the ground.

In the absence of the approvals, several components of the project were lying suspended for a long time and had got much delayed.

“Recently, I had called on the Civil Aviation Secretary and briefed him about the issues in details, following which he had showed a prompt response and had accorded the formal approvals of the project, which were lying pending with his ministry for a long time while those falling under the purview of the IAF were taken up with the Defence Ministry,” Arora said.

He said the IAF had also given its nod to widen internal taxiways in the upcoming civil enclave.

All stops pulled: MP

“All stops have been pulled to complete the ambitious project at the earliest by taking up the remaining works to build the new international airport on a war-footing,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

He said the Union Civil Aviation Ministry had already begun the process to launch the flight operations by the time a new airport comes up.

Of the total allocation of Rs 50 crore by the state government, a sum of Rs 30 crore had already been transferred while the total requirement estimated so far was of Rs 45 crore.

For the purpose, the Finance Department (FD) has released a sum of Rs 30 crore while the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) through GLADA has undertaken to bear the expenditure of Rs 20 crore.

Name proposed

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha had recently unanimously adopted a resolution to request the Centre to name the airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.

Moving the resolution during the Budget session, the Chief Minister had said it would be a humble tribute to the martyr who laid down his life for the motherland. He had said the martyr had been an inspiration for young generations.

To take off soon: CM

“We are in the process of making the airport operational shortly following which more domestic and new international flights will be launched from here. We have been providing all requisite support to finish the ongoing work at the earliest,” said Bhagwant Mann, CM.

