New Ludhiana Improvement Trust Chairman to assume office today

Ludhiana, December 6
New chairman of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Tarsem Singh Bhinder, appointed by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led AAP government, will assume office at a ceremonial function being organised at the Trust office in Feroze Gandhi Market on December 7.
Among others, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar were expected to be present at the event.
Bhinder was appointed the new chief of the Trust in September but the notification to this effect was delayed due to the Chief Minister being busy with the Assembly poll in Gujarat.
An AAP leader, Bhinder would start his roadshow from his office-cum-residence in Basti Jodhewal around 9 am and would arrive at the LIT office at 10 am along with party workers and his supporters.
Commenting on the mess that the institution had been reduced to, during the erstwhile Congress regime, Bhinder said his first priority would be to restore the trust of city residents in the Trust and to root out corruption. “We shall strive to work for the common man and make day-to-day working not only transparent but also people-friendly,” he said.
A close associate of AAP legislator Daljit Singh Bhola, Bhinder said he would strive to streamline the working of all branches of the LIT and to put a system in place to secure all lands and properties to curb the menace of encroachments and unlawful possessions.
