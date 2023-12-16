New NGT panel collects sewer samples

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 15

A newly formed committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) conducted an inspection of the Giaspura gas tragedy site on Friday. The committee collected samples of sewer water from various manholes during the visit. The incident, which occurred on April 30, resulted in the unfortunate deaths of 11 persons, including three minors allegedly due to the inhalation of a toxic gas.

CICU members meet NGT officials A team of senior CICU members along with other officials met NGT and National Disaster Response force (NDRF) teams regarding the gas leak tragedy. The representatives said no evidence proving them responsible for the incident had been found. They said approximately 21 units had either been shut down or were at the verge of closing due to the discontinuity of power and the notice issued by the PPCB. CICU requested NGT to advise the departments concerned to release the connections and not take further action until they were proven guilty.

Following the gas tragedy, the National Green Tribunal had taken suo moto cognisance and formed an eight-member joint committee to conduct a comprehensive fact-finding inquiry. In October, the NGT rejected the findings of the report prepared by the committee led by the PPCB Chairman. Subsequently, the NGT directed a fresh and independent investigation, leading to the establishment of a new committee.

An official from the MC said the new committee had collected 11 sewer water samples from manholes in the area on Friday. Additionally, he said the committee members also checked for the presence of hydrogen sulphide in the sewer line, which was found to be nearly “negligible”.

An MC official also shared details about a meeting between the MC and the PPCB officials at a private hospital near Sherpur Chowk, Ludhiana. “During the meeting, a discussion also took place with a doctor who conducted autopsies on the deceased persons. Following their visit to the Giaspura gas tragedy site, the committee inspected the homes of two victim families, finding one house locked. They engaged in discussions with a survivor of the gas tragedy and also spoke with residents in the surrounding area. Furthermore, they conducted inspections at some industries in the vicinity”, he said.

The report of viscera samples, crucial for determining the exact cause of death, is still pending. MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said the committee members today visited the Giaspura gas tragedy site and gathered sewer water samples for testing.

#Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT