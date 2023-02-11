New policy will devastate existing businesses, say industrial bodies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 10

Industrial organisations, including Fastener Manufacturers Association of India, Federation of Punjab Small Industries Association (FOPSIA), All Industries and Trade Forum and Fastener Suppliers Association of India, today condemned the state government for adopting a lackadaisical approach towards the existing industry in Punjab.

The members of organisations burnt the effigy of the government for promoting new entrants in the industry and neglecting the already existing players, which they said were facing many difficulties, especially after the Covid era.

Leaders of these organisations said the government’s new industrial and business policy would devastate the existing businesses.

FOPSIA president Badish Jindal said in the new policy, the government was assuring investors to refund 200 per cent of their investment, up to Rs 4,000 per month for workers, power at the rate of Rs 5 per unit, exemption of registration and other charges, etc.

Narinder Bhamra from Fastener Association of India said if implemented, the new policy would lead to the closure of many existing industries as they will not be able to compete with new industries on issues like cheap power, labour benefits and refund of investment.

The industrial associations of Ludhiana will be soon hold a meeting with the industrial associations of Jalandhar, Amritsar and Mohali and a major protest will be organised against the government in Chandigarh. The industries have also decided to boycott the Invest Punjab summit.