The book argues that Punjab is facing a critical juncture, with short-term political ambitions undermining democracy, governance, economy, ecology and social harmony.

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Contributors stress the need to challenge divisive political narratives and work towards a constructive vision for the future.

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The opening chapters revisit the legacies of former Chief Ministers Partap Singh Kairon and Lachhman Singh Gill, highlighting their contributions during difficult periods in the state’s history.

According to the authors, the accounts are reminders of effective leadership amid contemporary political cynicism.

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Political analyst Jagrup Singh Sekhon traces the state’s electoral and governance evolution since Independence, concluding that its political fortunes have steadily declined.

Other contributors, including Bawa Singh and Kuldeep Singh, examine the deterioration of political leadership, influence of money, the growing role of land, sand and liquor mafias and the rise of freebies.

Economic concerns occupy a significant section of the book. Economist RS Ghuman charts the state’s economic trajectory since 1947, focusing on mounting public debt and recommending measures to ease fiscal pressures. Another study by economists Deepratan Khera, Lakhwinder Gill and Rajinder Sidhu highlights the state’s extensive shadow economy, driven by real estate undervaluation, narcotics smuggling and illicit liquor trade.

Upinder Sawhney discusses financial relations between the Centre and the states, outlining structural imbalances and possible reforms.

The book also examines administrative and governance issues. Former IAS officer Kahan Singh Pannu critiques the system of halqa in-charges, arguing that it distorts democratic processes and weakens administrative functioning.

Former IPS officer Gurpreet Singh Toor explores the complex links between politics and administration through real-life examples.

The book goes on to addresses the state’s social challenges. Studies by Rajesh Gill and Navreet Kaur analyse the impact of political culture on issues such as gangster culture, drug abuse, extravagant wedding expenditure, farmer suicides and the large-scale migration of the youth.

Economist Sucha Singh Gill examines the decline of civil society engagement and discusses the prospects of future people’s movements.

Several chapters focus on public institutions and development. Jagwant Singh warns of declining government support for higher education and Darshan Singh Bhullar delved into the deterioration and eventual dismantling of the Punjab State Electricity Board.

In the concluding section, academicians Pritam Singh and Navtej Bains assess the state’s economic, political, environmental, social, cultural and ideological crises. They propose new narratives and policy engagements aimed at overcoming developmental stagnation and building a sustainable future.