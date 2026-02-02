New robotic surgery tech at city hospital

The AYKAI Hospital on Sunday launched the versius robotic surgical system, officials said, addind that it is among the most advanced equipment approved by US Food and Drug Administration.

Advertisement

They said the equipment has been imported from the UK.

Advertisement

This platform known for its small, modular and portable design, is extensively used in urology, kidney transplantation, kidney and prostate cancer, general surgery (gall bladder and hernia), gynaecology, oncology and paediatric surgery.