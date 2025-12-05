New sites for shifting Noorpur Bet carcass plant being explored

There has been no headway in the operation of carcass plant at Noorpur Bet due to opposition from villagers and at the same time, pressure from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to make the facility operational is mounting. The next date of hearing with the NGT is on January 12. Amid this situation, the district authorities have now begun exploring fresh sites for its relocation.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain has asked officials to prepare a fresh feasibility report for shifting the city’s carcass processing plant. It comes after the earlier plan to move the plant to Garhi Fazal was rejected due to high costs and its closeness to residential areas.

Now, three new sites — Balloke, Bhatian, and Jhalapur — have been identified. These are in industrial zones and are far from houses, making them more suitable. A special committee is inspecting the sites to check if they meet the requirements. Each site needs to have at least 2 to 5 acres of land.

The carcass disposal plant built in Noorpur Bet village under the Smart City project continues to remain non-functional, drawing sharp criticism and a Rs-50,000 penalty from the NGT recently.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 7.98 crore, the facility was designed to process cattle carcasses into poultry feed supplements and fertilisers. It was expected to modernise carcass management in Ludhiana and reduce environmental hazards caused by open dumping. The plant was scheduled for inauguration in July 2021 but faced immediate opposition from villagers who were concerned about odour and pollution due to its proximity to their homes.

Despite the infrastructure being ready, the plant remained idle for over three years. In January last year, the Municipal Corporation, with support from the district administration and police, managed to make the plant operational. However, the move reignited protests in Noorpur Bet, with villagers demanding its closure. The situation escalated when MP Ravneet Bittu joined the protest and the plant was again locked by the residents.

Balbir Singh from Noorpur Bet said they won’t allow the carcass plant to open in their village here as it poses serious health hazards.

The illegal ‘hadda-rodi’ (carcass disposal point) was functional on the banks of the Sutlej. It was closed as the same was polluting the river. The plant is equipped with modern and scientific equipment and machinery in which cattle carcasses would be disposed off/processed to create poultry feed supplements and fertilisers.