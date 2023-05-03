New timings create buzz in the morning

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 2

It was the first day of the changed timings in government offices today. At 7:30 am, the official parking at the Mini-Secretariat was almost full with officials seen rushing towards their offices. For a change, the jam-packed parking area of the Mini-Secretariat meant for visitors, wore a deserted look till around 8:30 am.

Both District Education Officers, Harjit Singh (Secondary) and Baldev Singh (Elementary), were on time, in their seat at 7.30 am, while many of their staff arrived a little late as it was the first day of the new schedule.

The media was present at the Mini-Secretariat for interviews and sound bytes lending urgency to the occasion.

A female staff member, wishing not to be named, said for women employees, it was a little difficult as they had to prepare breakfast for the entire family and had to drop the kids to school. “I have two kids, who study at a private school in Shastri Nagar. I got up at 5 am, prepared breakfast and dropped them off. I reached the office 15 minutes late. From tomorrow onward, I will wake up early to ensure everything is on time,” she said, adding that if the government has issued these new directions, these would certainly be beneficial.

Baldev Singh, DEO, said officers were on time but the visitors had to be made aware of the changed timings. “It is good that we start work early, we can give more time to the visitors, staff and teachers etc,” he said.

At the same time, many teachers said that it would be difficult for them to meet the DEOs in case any issue arises. “Our timings are till 2:30 pm, we can not leave the school or classes to meet the DEOs. There are pros and cons of the changed timings,” said the teacher.