New UCPMA team to take steps for growth of bicycle industry

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, September 5

The newly elected team of United Cycle Parts Manufacturers’ Association (UCPMA) has formally taken charge. The newly elected office-bearers believe that team-work was required for the progress of the entire bicycle industry, which is passing through a rough phase.

Talking to The Tribune, newly elected president Harsimerjit Singh Lucky said that the entire team is committed to the development of the bicycle industry. He said that there were many things in consideration that needed to be focused on for the growth of the industry.

“First of all, we wish to re-start the NCVT (National Council for Vocational Training) approved computer centre, whose certificate is internationally valid but which closed. Besides, research and development is the need of the hour, and upgrade of technology is a key factor for progress. We will also start 3D computer designing in UCPMA to facilitate members in making their component drawings to improve the quality,” said Lucky.

The team members are grappling with the problem of getting outstation payments. “We will re-start the outstation payment recovery desk and update our members about the defaulting buyers so that they become cautious before dealing with them. Apart from this, stress will be laid on low-cost automation to improve quality, we want members to come forward with their experiences to discuss the latest trends regarding bicycle industry,” said Rajiv Jain, general secretary, UCPMA.

Senior vice-president Avtar Singh Bhogal said that the team was planning to set up a free homeopathic dispensary, so that low-income groups can get medicines at nominal rates. “Certified bicycle reflectors will be provided to our members who manufacture at reasonable rates within one month. Problems related to PSPCL, taxation, PPCB, MCL, mixed land use extension will be taken up on priority basis with the concerned departments,” said Bhogal.

