New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, July 31

In order to provide much-needed impetus to urban development, a new urban estate would be developed over 1,600 acres in Ludhiana, the government has confirmed.

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has identified the land for this mega residential and commercial housing project, officials have said.

Sharing details, Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora told The Tribune on Monday that the new urban estate would comprise of both residential and commercial components to provide affordable spaces to the common man.

Arora, who reviewed the progress of the project here recently, disclosed that GLADA officials have apprised him that the land for the multi-crore project has been identified across Nurpur Bet 1, Nurpur Bet 2, Bagga Kalan and Garha villages in the outskirts of the city.

GLADA officials further told the Rajya Sabha MP that the proposal to this effect had been sent to the Housing and Urban Development Department, which would give a formal nod after consultation with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Arora said the Chief Minister had been briefed about the project and the in-principle approval was expected shortly.

“The urban estate would be a part of our government’s decision to develop new housing projects in big and small cities to provide much-needed residential and commercial spaces to the needy at affordable prices,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

He divulged that following the formal nod, the process to acquire the land and development of the urban estate would begin forthwith.

Arora hoped that the new urban estate would fulfil the much-awaited demand of residential and commercial spaces at affordable prices as no housing project over such a large area had been developed in Ludhiana in the past several years.

He said the project had already been included in the budget estimates of the current fiscal for which Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had already made an announcement during his budget speech in March.

Besides, a township over an area of 200 acres would also be developed in Bathinda by the Bathinda Development Authority, the MP informed.

Project Report

Total area: 1600 acres

Components: Commercial, residential complexes

Villages under acquisition: Nurpur Bet 1, Nurpur Bet 2, Bagga Kalan, and Garha