New Year celebrations largely peaceful in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, January 1

Barring two minor incidents, the New Year celebrations passed off peacefully in the city on Saturday. The credit for the peaceful celebrations goes to policemen who remained on duty on the city roads till midnight.

Apart from Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu, most senior cops including Joint CP Saumya Mishra, JCP RS Brar, DCP Crime Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP Operations Sameer Verma, ADCPs Rupinder Sran, Tushar Gupta, Suhail Qassim Mir etc, left no stone unturned to keep law and order situation under control.

Armed policemen patrol city markets to maintain law and order in Ludhiana on Saturday night. Himanshu Mahajan

On Saturday midnight, when the police noticed some youths reportedly in an inebriated state resorting to the noisy celebrations on railway road and at the Sarabha Nagar market, the cops took all of them to the task.

Some were even taken to the police stations. Although no legal action was taken against them but a punishment they were not allowed to leave the police stations for few hours.

Notably, the commissionerate had deployed more than 3,000 cops on the city roads. Around 200 police vehicles were also roaming on the roads to keep check over hooliganism. Even the cops were also keeping tab on city roads and rowdy youths through the third eye of Ludhiana police, ‘safe city cameras control room’.

Meanwhile, ADCP Sameer Verma said around 17 challans of drunken driving were issued by the traffic police yesterday night at special nakas set up by the police. Verma also claimed that to ensure traffic move at smooth pace on the road, traffic cops had also patrolled in the specific areas.

Apart from this, the Kotwali police had arrested the Pishori Dhaba, Bhadaur House, owner Rohit Kumar for serving liquor illegally to the clients. The police also nabbed the customers namely Gurvinder Singh of Prem Nagar, Atul Gupta of Durga Puri and Sandeep Kumar of Subash Nagar. Even the Salem Tabri police had also nabbed one Baljinder Singh of Babba Chicken, Bahadarke Road, for serving liquor without licence. Due to the rush of customers, traffic jam also reported outside the shop.

“Since today morning I have been receiving congratulatory messages, calls from residents for ensuring peaceful new year celebrations. This is the real motivation for my all team members who remained on toes till midnight for the security of the residents. I have also congratulated my team for their diligent efforts to ensure law and order in place,” CP Sidhu said.