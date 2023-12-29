New Year parties till 1 am only

Ludhiana, December 28
The Ludhiana police issued orders today which state that the New Year celebrations will be allowed at restaurants, hotels, bars, ice-cream parlours, studios and spa centres till 1 am and non-compliance will invite a legal action against owners of the establishments.
The orders were issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Rupinder Singh on Thursday.
The orders state that since New Year parties will be organised at various such places, people in large numbers gather to celebrate the occasion. Hence, there is always chances of scuffle or fight between groups of people.
“I am using powers granted to me under Section 144 of the CrPC and issuing the orders that New Year parties will be allowed till 1 am and after this time, the celebrations at such places should be end immediately,” the DCP said.
Sources said the police would conduct surprise checking at such establishments and FIRs could be registered against violators.
