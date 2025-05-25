Newborn girl found buried in ditch

The body of a newborn girl was found buried in a ditch in Lakshman Nagar here. A stray dog dug up the pit and scratched the body of the newborn. Local residents shooed the dog away and informed the police. After the incident, the Daba police reached the scene. The police took the body in their custody and kept it in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital for autopsy.

The police said someone had dug a pit in the area and buried the body of the newborn. The condition of the body suggests that the baby was born only a few days ago. There are also marks of scratches made by a dog on some parts of the body.