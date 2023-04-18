 Newborn stolen from hospital ward, recovered within 10 hrs : The Tribune India

Newborn stolen from hospital ward, recovered within 10 hrs

Handed over to parent by cops; woman, husband arrested

Newborn stolen from hospital ward, recovered within 10 hrs

Commissioner of Police Mandeep Sidhu hands over the baby boy (inset) to his father. tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, April 17

A three-day-old baby boy was stolen from the Mother and Child Hospital (located inside the Civil Hospital premises) in the wee hours today.

The suspects in police custody in Ludhiana on Monday. tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

An unidentified woman stole the baby. She was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the hospital. The baby was recovered by the police within 10 hours of the incident and handed over to the mother.

Shabnam, baby’s mother and a resident of Karabara Road, said a woman came inside the ward and said she had to meet her relatives and was looking for them. “She started talking to me and picked up my child and started playing with him. In the meantime, I fell asleep and in no time she left with the baby,” said Shabnam.

Lapse in security

Whenever people like us enter the hospital, we are asked questions. Why didn’t anybody query the woman and why was she not stopped when she was leaving with the baby at around 3:30 am. — Mohd Safeeq, Baby’s father

Couple struck deal for Rs 5 lakh: cop

The couple had struck a deal for Rs 5 lakh and came to the hospital today to put their plan into action. They came to the hospital along with their own child and kidnapped the child. Other details regarding whom they were to sell the child are yet to be investigated. — Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Commissioner of Police

The baby’s father, Mohd Safeeq, raised questions over security arrangements at the hospital.

“Whenever people like us enter the hospital, we are asked questions. Why didn’t anybody query the woman and why was she not stopped when she was leaving with the baby at around 3:30 am,” he said.

Afsana, a relative of the family, said the child’s mother immediately raised an alarm, but nothing was done. The mother gave birth to a male child after three daughters. Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Mother and Child Hospital, Dr Deepika Goyal said the baby boy was three days post-operative.

According to the CCTV footage, an unidentified woman, along with a man and a child, entered the hospital around midnight. “They sat outside the operation theatre for some time and around 3 am, the woman went inside the ward and said she had come to meet a patient and was looking for her. Earlier, they had a word with the staff on duty and asked them about a patient but when the staff told them that nobody with that name had been admitted there, they insisted on searching themselves and went inside the ward,” said Dr Goyal.

“We are working on how security arrangements can be made better at the hospital so that such incidents do not take place in future,” said the SMO.

The police swung into action and recovered the baby within 10 hours. Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the baby was stolen by a couple with the intention of selling it to a childless couple. The suspects had been arrested.

“They had struck a deal for Rs 5 lakh and came to the hospital today to put their plan into action. They came to the hospital, along with their own child, and kidnapped the child. Other details regarding whom they were to sell the child are yet to be investigated,” said Sidhu.

The newborn baby is now under care. The Police Commissioner said the department would bear all expenses incurred on the treatment of the child.

