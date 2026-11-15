Newly constructed Model Town Extension-Dugri road starts sinking

Questions over the quality of newly constructed roads in Ludhiana have surfaced after a stretch of the Model Town Extension-Dugri road reportedly started sinking while a road cave-in near City Centre on Pakhowal Road has remained unattended for three days.

The twin incidents have again brought the spotlight on the quality of civic infrastructure and the response of the authorities to complaints. Residents alleged that roads were being constructed without proper quality checks and even when damage was reported, repairs were not taken up promptly.

Social activist Arvind Sharma has demanded an independent technical inquiry into the condition of the newly constructed Model Town Extension Shamshan Ghat Road.

He alleged that substandard material and poor execution could have led to the early deterioration of the road and sought action against the contractor and officials responsible for supervising the work.

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Sharma said the road had remained in a damaged condition for a long time before being reconstructed. However, the newly laid surface had started showing signs of deterioration soon after the work was completed.

Another resident, Manjit Singh, said proper preparation of the sub-base, use of adequate grit and stone aggregate and sufficient compaction were essential for the road’s durability. He alleged that these aspects had not been properly addressed, resulting in an uneven surface and sinking at certain points on the road connecting Dugri lights towards Model Town Extension.

Residents said potholes and damaged patches had also appeared along the stretch, making driving difficult. They said senior citizens and people suffering from back problems were particularly affected by the uneven surface.

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Meanwhile, residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar have raised concerns over repeated road cave-ins near City Centre on Pakhowal Road. They alleged that the latest cave-in had remained unrepaired for three days. They also flagged poor-quality recarpeting in E Block, garbage burning and fire hazards at the City Centre site, besides alleged unauthorised commercial activities in the residential colony.

The residents have submitted a complaint to state government and civic authorities, seeking intervention and action on the issues.

An MC official said the complaint regarding the road cave-in linked to the 24x7 water supply project would be forwarded to the officials concerned and the private firm executing the work. Regarding the other complaints, the official said the Ludhiana Improvement Trust authorities would be asked to look into the matter.

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The residents have demanded that the authorities conduct proper technical inspections, repair damaged stretches without delay and fix responsibility wherever construction deficiencies are found.