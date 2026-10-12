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Home / Ludhiana / Newly laid road at Jiwan Nagar dug up for water pipeline work

Newly laid road at Jiwan Nagar dug up for water pipeline work

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:48 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The dug up road at Jiwan Nagar in Ludhiana.
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A road in Jiwan Nagar constructed barely a year ago has been dug up to lay water supply pipelines under the canal-based water supply project, drawing sharp criticism from residents and opposition councillors over municipal planning. The Municipal Corporation (MC), however, has denied any wastage of public funds.

Residents have questioned why the water supply lines were not installed before the road was built, particularly since the pipeline initiative was part of a pre-planned project.

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Congress councillor Gaurav Bhatti alleged that public money was being wasted due to poor planning, claiming that civic authorities were fully aware of the upcoming water supply work when the road was originally constructed. He maintained that the pipeline should have been laid first.

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Pointing out that the road was cemented—making its construction cost higher than a standard bituminous road—he said, “When a newly constructed road is dug up within a year, the expenditure incurred on its construction and subsequent restoration raises serious questions over project planning.”

The excavation has also caused major inconvenience to locals, who noted that repeated digging degrades the overall quality and lifespan of the restored surface.

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Area resident Dinesh Verma said the road had been built after nearly a decade of waiting, only to be “brutally” excavated. He highlighted that substantial public money spent on materials and labor is now being wasted, with additional funds required to repair the damage.

Meanwhile, MC Superintending Engineer Parveen Singla stated that the road had been constructed by the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) and that the MC had not been consulted prior to its construction. “The water supply lines have to be laid here as the project is vital. We will ensure that the damaged portion of the road is reconstructed at the earliest,” he said.

This is, however, not an isolated incident. A similar situation was previously reported in Block J of Sarabha Nagar, where a newly paved road was subsequently torn up for infrastructure work.

Similar concerns are now being raised over the Saggu Chowk road, where construction has finished without water lines installed. Residents fear this newly built stretch will also face excavation once pipeline work reaches the area.

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