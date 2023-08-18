Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 17

Without disclosing any prior information to the public and subjecting commuters to inconvenience, the recently opened railway under bridge (RUB) on Pakhowal Road was closed for vehicular access on Wednesday evening. However, it was subsequently reopened for traffic after 9:30 am on Thursday. It will remain closed during the night for some days, as per information. The reason for the closure is evident as some road-related work was yet to be completed.

Though the work to apply mastic asphalt on the road surface was still pending as per information, the inauguration of the RUB held on the evening of August 14 by Gurpreet Gogi, AAP MLA from Ludhiana West, who had committed to the public that the under bridge would be accessible for traffic prior to Independence Day.

Now, questions are being raised regarding the responsibility of the MC authorities in permitting the inauguration of the ‘incomplete’ RUB on Pakhowal Road. Kapil Arora, president of the Council of Engineers, pointed out that the authorities permitted MLA Gogi to inaugurate the incomplete RUB despite knowing the fact that some road-related work were pending. “On Wednesday evening, the RUB was closed for traffic movement without any prior information shared by the MC. In reality, municipal officials are leading the public astray by enabling a politician to take credit for the RUB. The officials should be made accountable for the matter. The RUB should have only been opened for traffic once all pending works were completed,” he said.

While slamming AAP leaders, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday evening shared on his Facebook page that “just a day after its inauguration by AAP MLAs, the RUB has been now closed for construction work. In fact, the RUB was not meant to be operational but for political mileage, the AAP leadership decided to inaugurate it prematurely and put the lives of the public in danger”.

MC’s Executive Engineer, Balwinder Singh said the RUB was to be closed for traffic movement at night hours for one or two days only as some work on a road stretch was to be done.

After the inauguration on August 14, MLA Gogi and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said with the opening of the RUB, now residents will not have to take a detour through Sarabha Nagar or Model Town extension for reaching the Pakhowal Road canal bridge from Hero Bakery Chowk and the distance would now be covered within a minute. But they did not share information regarding any pending road-related work.