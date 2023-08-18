 Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

Questions are being raised as why MC allowed its inauguration

Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

The recently opened RUB on Pakhowal Road was found closed on Thursday morning. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 17

Without disclosing any prior information to the public and subjecting commuters to inconvenience, the recently opened railway under bridge (RUB) on Pakhowal Road was closed for vehicular access on Wednesday evening. However, it was subsequently reopened for traffic after 9:30 am on Thursday. It will remain closed during the night for some days, as per information. The reason for the closure is evident as some road-related work was yet to be completed.

Though the work to apply mastic asphalt on the road surface was still pending as per information, the inauguration of the RUB held on the evening of August 14 by Gurpreet Gogi, AAP MLA from Ludhiana West, who had committed to the public that the under bridge would be accessible for traffic prior to Independence Day.

Now, questions are being raised regarding the responsibility of the MC authorities in permitting the inauguration of the ‘incomplete’ RUB on Pakhowal Road. Kapil Arora, president of the Council of Engineers, pointed out that the authorities permitted MLA Gogi to inaugurate the incomplete RUB despite knowing the fact that some road-related work were pending. “On Wednesday evening, the RUB was closed for traffic movement without any prior information shared by the MC. In reality, municipal officials are leading the public astray by enabling a politician to take credit for the RUB. The officials should be made accountable for the matter. The RUB should have only been opened for traffic once all pending works were completed,” he said.

While slamming AAP leaders, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday evening shared on his Facebook page that “just a day after its inauguration by AAP MLAs, the RUB has been now closed for construction work. In fact, the RUB was not meant to be operational but for political mileage, the AAP leadership decided to inaugurate it prematurely and put the lives of the public in danger”.

MC’s Executive Engineer, Balwinder Singh said the RUB was to be closed for traffic movement at night hours for one or two days only as some work on a road stretch was to be done.

After the inauguration on August 14, MLA Gogi and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said with the opening of the RUB, now residents will not have to take a detour through Sarabha Nagar or Model Town extension for reaching the Pakhowal Road canal bridge from Hero Bakery Chowk and the distance would now be covered within a minute. But they did not share information regarding any pending road-related work.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla: Indian Institute of Advanced Study complex 'sinking', officials send SOS

2
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 milestone: Lander Module successfully separates; ready to be moved closer to Moon’s surface

3
Punjab

Punjab inks two agreements to buy 1,200 MW solar power from SJVN

4
Diaspora

Sikh family in London 'ran operation' to defraud Royal Mail of 70 million pounds

5
Trending

'Lai na photo': Sunny Deol seen scolding selfie-seeking fan at airport; video goes viral

6
Nation

Unacademy sacks Karan Sangwan, teacher who appealed students to vote for educated candidates; Kejriwal reacts

7
Punjab

69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh

8
Chandigarh

Punjab Police produce Lawrence Bishnoi in Chandigarh court in Sonu Shah murder case

9
Nation

Visiting US Congress delegation plays delicate balancing act

10
Himachal

Green tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability to natural disasters

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

Advanced Study complex ‘sinking’, officials send SOS

Shimla: Indian Institute of Advanced Study complex 'sinking', officials send SOS

Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt

Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt

Pong, Bhakra water released 2nd day in row | 2 kids drown | ...

Green panel had flagged Shimla’s vulnerability

National Green Tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability

On Aug 22, SC may examine Development Plan draft

Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London’s Southall

Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London’s Southall

Gurpreet Singh, 25, appears at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, ...

Villagers come to each other’s rescue in times of distress in Punjab’s Mukerian

Villagers come to each other’s rescue in times of distress in Punjab’s Mukerian

People face difficulties as water level rises


Cities

View All

Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Despite tall claims of MC, dengue, chikungunya cases continue to rise

Monsoon fury: 52 villages inundated in Gurdaspur district

E-challaning for violation of traffic rules yet to see the light of day

Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt

GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

Ads: 191 toilet units up for grabs

Mohali dharna: High Court gives govt, morcha last chance to end issue

Clouds over UT's rooftop solar plant scheme

Improve infra, cut vehicular movement: NAAC

Kejriwal questions PM’s silence on Manipur

Kejriwal questions PM’s silence on Manipur

Ambedkar varsity faculty protest against ‘poor work conditions’

BJP failed to protect women in strife-torn NE state: Kharge

Education Minister opens 2-day expo on teaching material

Fire at Delhi factory, five firemen injured

Villagers come to each other’s rescue in times of distress in Punjab’s Mukerian

Villagers come to each other’s rescue in times of distress in Punjab’s Mukerian

Floods wash away veggie growers’ dreams

K’thala DC inspects rescue, relief works

Beas in spate, ravages villages in Bholath, Begowal, Sultanpur Lodhi, Baupur belt in Kapurthala district

Mukerian: 35 villages submerged after 3 breaches in dhussi bundh

Paying 2-4 times market value to farmers for land: Gadkari

Paying 2-4 times market value to farmers for land: Gadkari

5 of interstate weapon supply gang held

14 attack realtor with iron rods

Ward Watch: Ash from dyeing units, sewage overflow, traffic jams trouble residents

Residents question PSPCL claims on revamp of distribution system

Students protest ‘faulty’ semester paper checking

Students protest ‘faulty’ semester paper checking

In a first, deaf and mute get due attention at I-Day event

Delayed salaries, pension irk staff

Restore smart ration cards of 5,000 families: BJP

Locomotive Works celebrates I-Day