Next hearing on November 23

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 6

The Punjab & Haryana High Court has scheduled the next hearing in the case concerning objections to the new ward delimitation of the city for November 23.

Advocate Harish Rai Dhanda, a leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, had earlier moved the Punjab & Haryana High Court against the ward delimitation process. Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, the president of the Ludhiana unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal, said the hearing was earlier scheduled for Monday but had now been rescheduled for November 23.

