Nexus MBD Neopolis welcomes Baisakhi with 10-day celebration

Nexus MBD Neopolis has launched a ten-day Baisakhi cultural festival, scheduled from April 11 to April 19.

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The mall’s atrium has been transformed into a traditional Punjabi village setup with real wheat crop installations, traditional manjhas and handcrafted cultural statues and props for the celebrations. Additionally, a row of curated exhibition stalls showcases Punjab’s craft heritage, from phulkari and juttis to traditional jewellery.

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The festivities will also feature a lineup of on-ground activities such as emcee-led interactive sessions, live bhangra performances and art and craft activities. A turban tying activity, along with an interactive competition, has been introduced as well.