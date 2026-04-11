icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Nexus MBD Neopolis welcomes Baisakhi with 10-day celebration

Nexus MBD Neopolis welcomes Baisakhi with 10-day celebration

The mall’s atrium has been transformed into a traditional Punjabi village setup

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:25 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Nexus MBD Neopolis' 10-day Baisakhi cultural festival
Advertisement

Nexus MBD Neopolis has launched a ten-day Baisakhi cultural festival, scheduled from April 11 to April 19.

Advertisement

The mall’s atrium has been transformed into a traditional Punjabi village setup with real wheat crop installations, traditional manjhas and handcrafted cultural statues and props for the celebrations. Additionally, a row of curated exhibition stalls showcases Punjab’s craft heritage, from phulkari and juttis to traditional jewellery.

Advertisement

The festivities will also feature a lineup of on-ground activities such as emcee-led interactive sessions, live bhangra performances and art and craft activities. A turban tying activity, along with an interactive competition, has been introduced as well.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts