NFHS-6 data shows steep fall in child vaccination rate in Ludhiana dist

The latest figures released under the National Family Health Survey-6 have raised alarm bells for the district. The figures have revealed a sharp decline in child immunisation.

In the district, only 47.5 per cent of children aged 12-23 months are fully vaccinated, compared to 73.2 per cent in the previous survey. The figure is based on information obtained from either vaccination cards or mother’s recall.

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When measured strictly on the basis of vaccination cards only, coverage has plummeted to 43.8 per cent, a steep fall from 79.8 per cent recorded in the previous survey.

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The number of children aged 12-23 months who had received three doses of polio vaccine has also gone down from 74.4 per cent to 49.9 per cent.

Another startling revelation is that as compared to 14.1 per cent in the last survey, now only 4.7 per cent kids in the age group of 12-23 months received their vaccination from private facilities while the number of those getting vaccination from public facilities has increased from 82.9 per cent to 94.3 per cent.

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District Immunisation Officer Harpreet Singh said the underlying reason behind the low figures was not that less number of children had been vaccinated, the reason behind it was that the entry of the vaccination had not been made on the online portal.

“As the figures reveal that vaccination has mostly been done at public facilities, there is a gap between the vaccination and online data uploading due to the shortage of Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs),” he said.

Sources revealed that if 100 vaccinations were administered, only 50 were being uploaded on the portal. At centres where there were no ANMs, duty was assigned to the ANMs from other centres for two days to conduct vaccination. They give vaccination but generally did not upload the data on the portal.

Now, the recent letter issued by the headquarters has asked to give Rs 525 per session or maximum of Rs 2,100 to the ANMs for conducting vaccination at other centres. Since the nurses would be getting paid for extra work, now they were expected to upload the data online.