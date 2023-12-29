NGO alleges conversion of green belt for parking unlawful

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 28

Citing the unauthorised conversion of a green belt area into a parking space adjacent to the MC’s Zone A office after the axing of trees, the Council of Engineers, a city-based NGO, has submitted a complaint to the principal secretary of the Department of Local Government and MC commissioner. The NGO is demanding prompt restoration of the green belt, citing directives from the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Kapil Arora, the NGO’s president, alleged that the green belt adjacent to the MC’s multi-level parking facility is being unlawfully taken over, involving the felling of many trees and the dismantling of a fountain. “The contractor responsible for the parking lot has already commenced parking vehicles in the green belt area. It is widely recognised that converting a green belt into parking space is unlawful and contradicts the directions set by the Supreme Court and the NGT. If this illicit activity is not halted, we will approach the NGT to address our legitimate concerns,” he stated.

MC's zonal commissioner Chetan Bunger said he would look into the matter.