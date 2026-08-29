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Home / Ludhiana / NGO celebrates festival with Ludhiana DC Himanshu Jain

NGO celebrates festival with Ludhiana DC Himanshu Jain

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:52 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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NGO members with DC Himanshu Jain in Ludhiana on Friday.
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Members of Aas Ehsaas, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain.

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At least 25 young girls tied rakhi to the DC and Simrat Pal Singh Dhindsa, Assistant Inspector General of Police, celebrating the timeless bond of affection, protection and mutual respect.

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Gunjeet Ruchi Bawa, Vice-Chairperson, Punjab Child Rights Commission, was also present on the occasion and joined the girls in marking the festival, encouraging them to celebrate relationships built on trust, dignity and responsibility.

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DC Jain presented gifts to all the girls and encouraged them to study hard, focus on their goals and work towards building a bright and successful future.

The young participants expressed happiness about being able to celebrate the festival with senior officials who work for the safety and welfare of society.

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