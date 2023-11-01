NGO conducts 300 free heart surgeries

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 31

A local chapter of the NGO, “Have A Heart Foundation” has conducted 300 successful heart surgeries on needy patients, from 1-day to 16-years of age, during the recent past.

A special function was held to celebrate the new lease of life given by the NGO to the beneficiaries here last evening.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora was the chief guest while Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, NGO’s Ludhiana chapter founder president Balbir Kumar Arora and Bengaluru chapter president Manohar D Chatlani were present.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Arora said he was told that this NGO was working on a mission to make life-saving cardiac surgery and treatment accessible to underprivileged children aged 1-day to 16-years. It is worth noting that there was no age restriction in certain exceptional cases.

He said this foundation has partnered with renowned medical experts from hospitals of Ludhiana, Gurugram and Bengaluru, including Hero DMC Heart Institute, Ludhiana, to treat patients in need.

The MP congratulated the NGO founder president Balbir Arora for achieving a milestone in service to humanity, as saving a life is saving a family.

He hoped that the foundation would continue to serve humanity. He also lauded the donors who made this success possible. He exhorted more such NGOs to come forward to render their services for the noble cause.

He added that their primary focus was on sponsoring heart surgeries for those, who were financially disadvantaged, with a particular emphasis on the children.

DMCH managing society secretary Bipin Gupta and doctors, including Dr Bishav Mohan, CMCH director Dr William Bhatti, and the principal, DMCH, Ludhiana, Dr Sandeep Puri, also spoke on the occasion.