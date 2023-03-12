NGO demands action on green belt encroachments

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

The Council of Engineers, an NGO, has sent a complaint to the MC Commissioner against the alleged misuse of green belts and encroachments on green belts. Kapil Dev Arora, president of the NGO, alleged that the MC is converting a green belt area into parking area adjoining the MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana. He alleged that the move is against the master plan of the city.

In the complaint, Arora also alleged that some private persons have made an illegal entry into a green belt from rear side of their commercial building in the residential area of Model Town Extension (Block-C). He also highlighted about alleged encroachments in other green belts. “In case, the MC failed to take action against existing encroachments, we will move the NGT,” he said.

MC’s Zonal Commissioner at Zone D could not be contacted for comments.