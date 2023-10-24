NGO demands ease in issuance of HSRPs

Ludhiana, October 23
Members of the NGO Ek Akal Simran Charity Foundation, in collaboration with some activists, submitted a memorandum to the district administration, urging them to simplify the process for the issuance of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP). The memorandum was addressed to the Punjab Chief Minister, the Punjab Transport Minister, and the Central Government’s Transport Minister.
Simrandeep Singh, an NGO member, emphasised the need for the government to automatically upgrade old vehicle registration certificates and issue chip-based certificates in a more straightforward manner. He also requested that HSRPs be provided more expeditiously and suggested a reduction in the application fee.
The members pointed out that vehicles lacking HSRPs were receiving challans.“While the public has no objection to installing HSRPs on their older vehicles, we emphasise the need for a more simplified approach. We call for action against anti-social elements. The public should not be harassed. We are requesting the government and the relevant departments to reconsider this matter and devise a practical solution to provide relief to the public”, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...