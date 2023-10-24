NGO demands ease in issuance of HSRPs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 23

Members of the NGO Ek Akal Simran Charity Foundation, in collaboration with some activists, submitted a memorandum to the district administration, urging them to simplify the process for the issuance of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP). The memorandum was addressed to the Punjab Chief Minister, the Punjab Transport Minister, and the Central Government’s Transport Minister.

Simrandeep Singh, an NGO member, emphasised the need for the government to automatically upgrade old vehicle registration certificates and issue chip-based certificates in a more straightforward manner. He also requested that HSRPs be provided more expeditiously and suggested a reduction in the application fee.

The members pointed out that vehicles lacking HSRPs were receiving challans.“While the public has no objection to installing HSRPs on their older vehicles, we emphasise the need for a more simplified approach. We call for action against anti-social elements. The public should not be harassed. We are requesting the government and the relevant departments to reconsider this matter and devise a practical solution to provide relief to the public”, they said.