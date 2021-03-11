NGO flags design 'flaws' in rly underpass

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 11

Council of Engineers, a city based NGO, has written to the Principal Secretary of the Department of Local Government and Chief Executive Engineer of the Ludhiana Smart City Limited, demanding removal of alleged flaws in the newly constructed railway underbridge (RUB) connecting Pakhowal Road and Sarabha Nagar areas.

Kapil Arora of Council of Engineer alleged that the railway underbridge sides were opened for traffic movement without ensuring the safety of commuters while civil and electrical works were still pending. He alleged that there are blind spots and unsafe crossing under RUB, Pakhowal Road, giving an open invitation to mishaps. The entry and exit points have not been marked at the RUB sites. Moreover, RUB streetlights were yet to be made functional, he said.

Council of Engineers alleged that “The ramp near Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, has been designed in such a manner that there is blind spot for vehicles due to which there are high chances of accidents/head to head collision of vehicles. There are two poles (one smart city signboard pole & another electric pole) standing right in front of the opening near Leisure valley, Sarabha Nagar. Further the centre of under-path area i.e. under railway lines has been kept open for all vehicles coming from all four sides due to which there is always possibility of major accidents as such open area has created blind spots for commuters.”

“We have asked the authorities concerned to remove the flaws within next 15 days. Otherwise, we will move the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” said Arora.