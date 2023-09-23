NGO lodges complaint against teacher with Education Secy

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 22

An NGO, Law Power Association, has lodged a complaint with the Principle Secretary of Education in Punjab against the teacher, who had allegedly beaten up an LKG student.

The NGO activists have demanded that strict action be taken against the culprit teacher, Sri Bhagwan of Bal Vikas Model School in Muslim Colony, who was arrested yesterday.

Had brutally beaten LKG student A schoolteacher at Bal Vikas Model School in Muslim Colony was arrested on Thursday for brutally beating an LKG student.

Sources have said the authorities will also record statement of other children to inquire if they were also being beaten by teachers.

Now, an NGO, Law Power Association, has lodged a complaint against the accused teacher, Sri Bhagwan, with the Principle Secretary of Education in Punjab. They have requested that strict action be taken against the culprit teacher.

They have further demanded that compensation be provided to the child’s family, who suffered serious injuries on his legs and other body parts.

Besides, the association has demanded that a high-level monitoring committee should be constituted to prevent such incidents of child abuse in government and private schools. They added that non-governmental organisations should also be included in the committee.

“We have offered to provide free legal assistance to the student’s family,” said Dinesh Kumar, a child rights activist.

Meanwhile, sources have said that the authorities would also record statement of other schoolchildren to inquire if they were also being beaten by teachers.