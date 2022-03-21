NGO members click selfies with garbage dump, send them to MC chief, MLAs, CM

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 20

Several NGOs, including the Council of Engineers (CoE), made a huge garbage dump in Block-C, Model Town Extension, a ‘selfie point’ today.

Volunteers of the NGOs took selfies with ‘hillocks’ of garbage in the backdrop, which were forwarded to the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, local AAO legislators, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in order to move them into action and wake up the MC from its deep slumber and gross indifference towards misery of the residents who are being forced to live in insanitary and unhygienic conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, CoE president Kapil Arora said messages and posts are being put on social media platforms about the ‘selfie point’ protest at the spot for the last one week. But despite tagging the senior MC officials, AAP legislators and senior functionaries of the new ruling party, nobody bothered to take any steps for the removal of garbage from the area.

Arora and other speakers reminded the AAP legislators that people had reposed trust in them with the confidence that they would be alive to day-to-day problems of the city residents and would strive to make overall improvement in civic affairs, which are presently in a shamble.

“The MC administration, especially its top functionaries, has become so thick-skinned that they are not able to see or realise the pathetic living conditions in most of the city localities. The civic authorities not only have to be woken up from their slumber but also to be made accountable to the residents,” they emphasised.