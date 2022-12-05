NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, December 4

In a video post having gone viral on social media since Saturday, a city-based NGO has mocked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government headed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann by using the same slogan ‘sada kam bolda’ that was being used in all government advertisements, which highlight the ‘so-called’ achievements of the government.

An NGO puts up posters mentioning 'sada kam bolda' in various parts of Ludhiana. Tribune photo

The NGO has put up posters mentioning ‘sada kam bolda’ to focus on broken roads, stagnating sewer discharge, heaps of garbage and open drains filled with trash to highlight the pathetic condition of basic amenities and poor urban infrastructure in the mega city.

Take effective steps Council of Engineers president Kapil Arora has asked the top brass of the Municipal Corporation to put their house in order and take effective steps for the improvement in urban infrastructure and delivery of basic amenities. Posters spark off debates While drawing the attention of citizens, these posters have also sparked off debates on several social media platforms and WhatsApp groups with city residents venting their ire on the failures of the civic body and hollow claims of the AAP government.

Through this novel initiative, the NGO has targeted the AAP government and as well as the Municipal Corporation.

While drawing the attention of citizens, these posters have also sparked off debates on several social media platforms and WhatsApp groups with city residents venting their ire on the failures of the civic body and hollow claims of the AAP government.

Commenting on the development, Council of Engineers president Kapil Arora has asked the top brass of the MC to put their house in order and take effective steps for the improvement in urban infrastructure and delivery of basic amenities.

“Residents are entitled to have reasonably good roads, clean environs, sanitation, supply of safe drinking water and proper drainage. These amenities must be provided to them,” he said.