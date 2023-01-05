NGO protests lifting of street vendors' carts by MC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 4

When Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar reached the Zone D office of the Municipal Corporation (MC) to attend a function today, members of the ‘Save the life’, an NGO, staged a protest against the civic body for lifting ‘rehris’ and ‘pharis’ of street vendors in the city.

Amit Kumar, president of the NGO, alleged that MLA Gurpreet Gogi recently got carts of vendors lifted from the Sarabha Nagar market and other areas. He alleged that civic body officials were harassing poor street vendors by lifting their carts.

The protesters said they had voted for the AAP to form government in the state but poor vendors were being harassed. They demanded from the Local Bodies Minister to direct officials of the MC to stop exploitation of street vendors.

During the protest, Tarlochan Singh, a juice vendor, alleged that his carts were lifted by the MC from Dugri and other places. He alleged that officials of the MC also destroyed his articles and juice recently.

He said the MC charges fee from vendors for stationing their carts. He further alleged that officials of the MC also demand bribes from vendors in order to let them run their business. No government was hearing the voice of vendors, he said.

Meanwhile, MLA Gurpreet Gogi said he always stood with street vendors and helped them. “I have not ordered any official to remove carts of street vendors. False allegations are being levelled against me. I will talk to the commissioner regarding the matter,” he said.