NGO stages dharna outside indoor stadium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 15

Members of Yuva, an NGO, staged a protest outside the closed indoor stadium here on Wednesday. They raised questions over the role of MC for failing to utilise the closed stadium on Pakhowal Road. The NGO members also opposed the MC’s plan to construct an office for the upcoming 24x7 canal based water supply project near Rose Garden.

Conversion of closed shops into office for 24X7 water supply project

Even after spending Rs 85 crore on the construction of the stadium, the MC had failed to get sports activities held there, they said. The protesters used their creative skills for what they said was awakening MC officials from their slumber. They smashed a coconut and burned incense sticks outside a closed gate of the stadium, making an appeal to the civic body to utilise the stadium building for organising sports activities.

Around 74 shops that were constructed inside the stadium complex have never been auctioned. The NGO has demanded that some of these shops should be converted into an office for the upcoming water supply project.

The president of Yuva, Kumar Gaurav, alias Sacha Yadav, said the indoor stadium had become a white elephant for the MC as sports activities were not organised there. Moreover, the MC is now going to spend Rs 5.5 crore to construct an office for the upcoming canal based water supply project on a piece of land adjoining the Rose Garden at a time when the shops constructed at the stadium are also lying vacant.

“The MC should open the office for the upcoming water supply project at some of the shops located inside the indoor stadium. Moreover, the Sidhwan canal and MC’s Zone D office is also located near the stadium,” he said.