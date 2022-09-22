Elevated Road Project in Ludhiana: NGO writes to NHAI over delay

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 21

A city-based NGO, Council of Engineers, has written to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Chairman and other authorities concerned against the delay in completion of the Elevated Road project from Samrala Chowk to the MC limits (octroi post) on Ferozepur Road here. The NGO is planning to move the NGT against the delay in the completion of the project.

Kapil Arora of Council of Engineers said the delay was causing harassment, financial losses, pollution and loss of natural resources. Arora said: “We are planning to move the NGT against the delay in the Elevated Road project.” The project was supposed to be completed in April 2020 but it has not been finished to date.

