Elevated Road Project in Ludhiana: NGO writes to NHAI over delay

Ludhiana, September 21
A city-based NGO, Council of Engineers, has written to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Chairman and other authorities concerned against the delay in completion of the Elevated Road project from Samrala Chowk to the MC limits (octroi post) on Ferozepur Road here. The NGO is planning to move the NGT against the delay in the completion of the project.
Kapil Arora of Council of Engineers said the delay was causing harassment, financial losses, pollution and loss of natural resources. Arora said: “We are planning to move the NGT against the delay in the Elevated Road project.” The project was supposed to be completed in April 2020 but it has not been finished to date.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...