NGOs donate wheelchairs, stretchers to Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 7

Volunteers of the youth wing of local NGOs — Women Next Door and Oeuvre d’Art — have donated various equipment to facilitate patients at the Civil Hospital here.

The donated equipment include six non-folding wheelchairs, two folding wheelchairs, two stretcher trolleys, five ordinary stretcher trolleys with mattresses and three sets of patient waiting chairs.

The volunteers had raised a sum of Rs 1.5 lakh through the CityNeeds Community Reporter Programme that was recently launched by Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, said NGOs’ spokesperson Jagjit Sood here on Thursday.

The Oeuvre d’Art students generated a profit of Rs 54,000 from the sales of paintings and aircraft that they exhibited for the cause. The Women Next Door volunteers raised Rs 1 lakh through social media and personal contacts.

In the CityNeeds Community Reporter Programme, the students were imparted training in content creation, NGO ecosystem, fund raising, social media marketing, procurement, documentation and logistics. They later took up a cause and fulfilled it with what they had learnt as an assignment.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal and Senior Medical Officer Dr Harinder Sood were handed over the equipment and wheelchairs.