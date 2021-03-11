NGOs raise development, civic issues with Ludhiana MC chief

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 25

Representatives of NGOs, environmental groups, voluntary bodies and organisations from various sectors of industry met the MC Commissioner, Dr Shena Aggarwal, at her office and discussed in detail various issues concerning development and civic amenities in the city.

In a joint communication submitted after the meeting to the MC Commissioner, a noted woman entrepreneur and chairperson of Let’s Clean Ludhiana Foundation (LCLF) emphasised the need for regular bus service between clusters of industry at different places and labour colonies. She suggested that local buses which were rusting at the depots could be pressed into service for this purpose.

Jain also wanted clear-cut directions to both the National Highway Authority of India and PwD for proper maintenance of Southern Bypass and immediate carpeting of all the major city road, especially Gill Chowk, Pratap Chowk flyover and Dhandari flyover.

Col Jasjit Singh Gill, an environmentalist, founder of LCLF and member of State Task Force Budha Dariya Rejuvenation while expressing serious concern over failure of the MC to manage solid waste strongly suggested ways and means to first of all reduce generation of solid waste and made valuable suggestions for management.

“City residents be educated on the theme — Prevent, Reduce, Recycle and Reuse — and further made to follow segregation of dry and wet waste as well as organic and non-organic waste to facilitate management at the end stage. With active cooperation of the residents the gigantic task of solid waste management could become much easier,” he stated.

Rajeev Jain from Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisations (FICO) pointed out towards rampant encroachments on road sides which created problem for parking of vehicles of the shopkeepers and buyers. He also urged the MC to make provisions for more parking areas in the city.

Suggestions made to the MC chief were proper functioning of street lights on all main roads and residential colonies, proper repair and maintenance of roads and streets, upgrade of sewer network, water supply and rain water drainage and restoration of local bus service.

Major concerns