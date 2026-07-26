NGT directs Forest Dept to act against violators

In a petition filed by the Public Action Committee (PAC), challenging the illegal leasing of protected forest land by the Water Resources Department for commercial activities, including wine shops, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Forest Department to take appropriate action against the violators.

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The matter pertains to some wine shops operating on protected forest land along the Sirhind Canal (Ludhiana to Ropar) and the Bist Doab Canal.

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The tribunal has issued notices to the Principal Secretary, Department of Forests, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in this regard. During the proceedings, the Water Resources Department informed the tribunal that it had cancelled the illegal leases and submitted its detailed reply.

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However, the petitioners requested the tribunal to direct the PCCF to initiate action against the officials and private parties responsible for permitting and operating commercial activities on the protected forest land. The PCCF assured the tribunal that appropriate action would be taken before the next date of hearing.