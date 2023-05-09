 NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site : The Tribune India

Giaspura Tragedy

It also visited victims’ houses; inspected sewer manholes, meat shop, car washing unit

PPCB Chairman Adarsh Pal Vig (in yellow shirt) and other officials inspect a manhole at the tragedy site on Sua Road in Giaspura. Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 8

In compliance with the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), a fact-finding joint committee constituted by the tribunal has started its investigation and on Monday, it visited the Giaspura tragedy site where 11 persons, including three children, allegedly died due to inhaling toxic gas on April 30. The committee aims to identify the cause of the mishap that led to the deaths.

After the tragedy, the NGT had taken suo moto cognisance and constituted the eight-member fact-finding joint committee, headed by the Chairman of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), which will submit its probe report to the tribunal by June 30.

The panel, led by PPCB Chairman Adarsh Pal Vig and other members, including Regional Director (North) of the Central Pollution Control Board Gurnam Singh; Sheelendra Pratap Singh from CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow; Dr Lakshmi from PGIMER, Chandigarh; Uttam Chand from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF); and member secretary of the PPCB, GS Majithia, visited the mishap scene and houses of the victims and inspected sewer manhole locations in the area, nearby meat shop, and a car washing unit on Sua Road, Giaspura.

The committee members also recorded the statements of survivors, rescuers and eyewitnesses who shared their accounts with them. Additionally, the committee took recordings of various viral videos related to the incident.

Dr Adarsh Pal Vig said the joint committee visited the site of the incident today and the primary objective of the investigation was to identify reasons behind the mishap. The investigation was still in its initial stages.

Dr Vig, as the panel head, further urged the public to provide any relevant evidence concerning the gas leak mishap to the committee to help the investigation. The panel aims to prepare a detailed and factual report to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. It was a preliminary meeting and all technical agencies have been requested to submit their reports as per their mandate for further consideration and analysis by the committee.

Meanwhile, Kumar Gaurav, a leader of Yuva, an NGO, today demanded from the joint committee to probe the role of a private firm involved in handling of industrial waste. He has been asked to submit his complaint in written.

A magisterial inquiry was ordered after the incident. It has been eight days since the incident occurred but the authorities have yet to determine the actual cause of the mishap. The special investigation team (SIT) formed by the city police has also failed to reach a conclusive decision so far, as per information.

Notably, the NGT had constituted the eight-member fact-finding joint committee to be headed by the PPCB Chairman. According to the NGT order (dated May 2), the committee may meet within one week and complete its task preferably within one month. It will be free to interact with any other department, institution or individual and undertake visit to the sites concerned. The committee will be free to function online or offline as the situation may warrant. It may give its report to the tribunal on or before June 30. The NGT had also ordered that Rs 20 lakh compensation be given to each of the heirs of the 11 persons died in the mishap.

Eight days on, Cause of mishap not known

A magisterial inquiry was ordered after the incident. It has been eight days since the incident occurred but the authorities have yet to determine the actual cause of the mishap. The special investigation team formed by the city police has also failed to reach a conclusive decision so far, as per information.

