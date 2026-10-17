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Home / Ludhiana / NGT forms panel to probe use of banned plastic at Punjab Govt event at PAU

NGT forms panel to probe use of banned plastic at Punjab Govt event at PAU

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:31 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Plastic waste lying at the PAU grounds during an event. File
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a joint committee to probe allegations of the use of banned single-use plastic items at the state-level ‘Jashan-e-Inquilab’ event held at the PAU grounds in Ludhiana on September 28.

The committee will comprise representatives of the Member Secretaries of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

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'Ensure appropriate action against violators'

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In its October 12 order, the NGT directed the joint committee to verify the allegations raised in the complaint. If these are found to be correct, the panel has been asked to ensure appropriate remedial and punitive action, including the imposition of environmental compensation on violators.

The tribunal directed that the exercise be completed within three months of the receipt of the complaint from the applicant and an action-taken report be submitted to its Registrar General through email.

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The NGT further said the matter could be listed before the Bench for consideration, if required.

The event, organised by the state government, was held at the PAU grounds on September 28 to pay tributes to martyr Bhagat Singh. According to the complaint, banned single-use plastic items, including plastic glasses, plates, carry bags, straws and spoons, were openly used during the event.

Applicant Kapil Arora submitted photographs in support of his allegations. He also claimed that complaints had earlier been lodged with the PPCB but no action was taken by the board.

In his complaint, Arora also sought inspection of all compostable plastic manufacturing units in the state and UT and suggested that assistance from CIPET could be sought, if needed.

The applicant further alleged that CPCB directions are not being followed in the state.

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