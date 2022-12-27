NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 26

In a case related to the complaint against alleged encroachments on the green belt areas on the Lodhi Club Road in BRS Nagar, areas from Jagraon Bridge to Sherpur Chowk Road and on a park near Manju Cinema, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given an additional time of 15 days to the joint committee to submit its report.

The tribunal has clarified that if the report is not submitted within the permitted period, exemplary costs may be imposed on the members of the committee.

A city resident had earlier moved the NGT, alleging that encroachments had come up in green belt areas in violation of the directions of the Supreme Court, the NGT, environmental norms and the Master Plan of the city.

In November, the NGT had constituted a joint committee that was directed to submit its report within 15 days and send a copy to concerned statutory authorities, including the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) and the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, who were ordered to take appropriate remedial action by hearing the concerned persons and following due process of law and submit their action taken reports separately within 15 days from the date of receipt of a copy of the report of the committee.

During the hearing on December 20, it had come to light that the report of the committee had not been received so far. The counsel appearing for the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation had requested the NGT Bench to grant more time to file the report of the committee.

The request has been accepted and the Joint Committee has been directed to submit its report within 15 days. The next hearing of the case is on January 9.