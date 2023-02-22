 NGT gives Ludhiana MC three weeks’ time to file response to joint panel’s report : The Tribune India

Pollution in Sidhwan canal

NGT gives Ludhiana MC three weeks’ time to file response to joint panel’s report

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 21

In the case regarding pollution in the Sidhwan Canal, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has granted three weeks’ time to the civic body to file its response to a joint committee’s report.

A joint committee constituted by the NGT had earlier submitted its report regarding pollution in the Sidhwan Canal to the tribunal. The committee has found that primary pollutants in the canal are worship material, beddings, clothes, plastic bags and other items, which are thrown into the water body by the public.

The report also states that there is also a secondary solid waste collection point of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, on the right side downstream of Gill Bridge. As per the report, now, the corporation has taken steps for removing garbage from the bed of the Sidhwan Canal with the assistance of the Department of Water Resources, Sidhwan Canal Division, and also installing chain fencing along the banks of the canal by the MC to prevent the public from throwing garbage. The committee found on January 20 that over 60 per cent work of cleaning the canal was completed.

During the hearing in the case on February 20, the NGT’s Principal Bench said they find that solid waste collection point of the corporation was also one of the reasons for dumping of waste into the canal and it was evident from the report that the civic body is taking steps for removal of garbage from the bed of the Sidhwan Canal. It might not call for any action against the MC for future but for past default and violations, the Bench find that the corporation cannot evade the responsibility of payment of environmental compensation on the application of principle of Polluters Pay, the NGT order reads.

Meanwhile, an advocate appeared for MC, Ludhiana, sought three weeks’ time to file its response on the report as well as on the question of the municipality’s responsibility about environmental compensation in respect of the past default. The NGT Bench granted the request.

The NGT Bench ordered that the corporation should also mention specifically in its reply as to what time it would take to complete the work of removal of garbage from the bed of the canal and also for shifting of the said waste collection site to another place for preventing disposal of waste into the canal and regulate encroachment, if any, on both sides of the canal. The Irrigation and Flood Canal Department might demarcate and notify ‘No Development Zone’ on both sides of the canal. The next hearing would be on March 15.

Notably, applicants Kapil Arora and Kuldeep Singh Khaira had questioned against multiple points mentioned in the report. The MC had started the cleanliness drive after the applicants moved the NGT over pollution in the Sidhwan Canal.

What the order says

The next hearing would be on March 15.

