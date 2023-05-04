NGT joint panel to visit site on Monday

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 3

In the preparation for the upcoming visit of a joint committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to the Giaspura gas tragedy site, officials from the Municipal Corporation, Punjab Pollution Control Board and other authorities concerned have been visiting affected places on Sua Road, Giaspura.

In the incident on Sunday, 11 persons, including three children, had died allegedly due to inhaling toxic gas.

An eight-member fact-finding joint committee, led by the Punjab Pollution Control Board’s Chairperson, is set to visit the area on Monday, as per a senior official of the PPCB.

Sources said officials from the Central Pollution Control Board and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change are also visiting the site.

Meanwhile, Chief Engineer of the Punjab Pollution Control Board, Ludhiana, Sandeep Bahl, said the PPCB teams surveyed residential properties within a 500-m radius of the tragedy site on Wednesday. During the inspection, a unit operating from a rented property was found today.

Bahl said the unit was involved in zinc plating but its staff failed to produce any approvals or show installation of a treatment plant. The staff had been instructed to present their records before the PPCB, and if they fail to do so, appropriate action would be taken against them.

According to sources, the Municipal Corporation has commenced the construction of road gullies near the tragedy site. However, officials from the civic body’s O&M branch have not been responding to phone calls.

A resident of the affected area also alleged that the cover of a sewer manhole was found partially broken at a short distance from the incident site on Sunday. Later, the civic body replaced manhole covers which were in a bad condition on the stretch.

Meanwhile, traffic movement has been resumed on a stretch that was closed after the tragedy.

