NGT moved against 'encroachments' on green belts

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 14

Two residents moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against alleged encroachments on green belts in various areas.

Petitioners Kapil Arora and Vikas Arora alleged that the MC had built an extension office, a dump yard and a store on a green belt in Sarabha Nagar here. Now, it was converting a part of the green area for parking of vehicles.