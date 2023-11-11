NGT summons DM, MC chief for hearing

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 10

In a matter related to the alleged encroachment in green belts in BRS Nagar, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the District Magistrate (DM), Municipal Corporation Commissioner, and the CEO of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) to be present before the tribunal on the next date of hearing with the relevant record.

According to the latest order issued by the NGT, a new committee that was constituted in August has not submitted its report. Moreover, the MC Commissioner has not filed the action taken report in this regard so far.

During the hearing held on November 7, the MC Commissioner requested more time for filing the report.

Similarly, a private school has also sought time to file its reply or response.

The NGT has instructed the committee and MC Commissioner to submit their respective reports by December 31. The school, too, is directed to file its response by that date. The next hearing is scheduled for January 11, 2024.

In the order, an NGT Bench observed, “In view of the facts and circumstance of the case, we also consider the personal appearance of the District Magistrate, Ludhiana, the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Ludhiana and CEO, Ludhiana Improvement Trust physically or through VC on the next date of hearing to be essential for producing the relevant record and assisting this tribunal in just and proper adjudication of the questions involved in the case. Accordingly, they have been directed to remain present before this tribunal on that date with the relevant record.”

#Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT