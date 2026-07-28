NGT summons top Ludhiana officials over delay in clearing 27 illegal garbage sites

More than three years after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the removal of garbage from 27 illegal dumping sites in Ludhiana, the city is yet to achieve full compliance. Taking serious note of the delay, the tribunal has directed the Deputy Commissioner, Municipal Commissioner and Member Secretary of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to appear through virtual mode at the next hearing.

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The tribunal observed that despite its order dated May 2, 2023, appointing the PPCB as the nodal agency to coordinate the removal and scientific processing of solid waste, the directions had not been fully implemented. It said the authorities were required to clear illegal dumping sites, transport waste to authorised processing facilities and ensure daily processing so that no fresh legacy waste was created.

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The NGT also noted that the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Ludhiana, had appeared before the tribunal on March 28, 2025, and stated that solid waste at the identified locations would be remediated within three months. However, the latest proceedings showed that the promised action had not been completed.

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The tribunal further observed that the Municipal Corporation failed to provide information on the quantity of municipal waste collected and processed every day in Ludhiana. The Deputy Commissioner also did not furnish the required information, while the PPCB failed to explain the method used for assessing the environmental compensation imposed in the case.

The order is based on the report of the Court Commissioner, who found that while a few locations had improved, several sites continued to have open garbage dumps, non-functional compactors, poor waste segregation and instances of waste burning. The report also pointed out that ground conditions at several locations did not match the claims made by the authorities in their compliance reports.

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In view of these shortcomings, the NGT has directed the Deputy Commissioner, Municipal Commissioner and Member Secretary of the PPCB to remain present through virtual mode on the next date of hearing on October 7, and explain the status of compliance with its directions.

The case was filed by members of Public Action Committee Kapil Dev and Kuldeep Singh Khaira.