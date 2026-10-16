NH-1 blockade leaves commuters stranded in Sahnewal, Doraha

Sahnewal and Doraha came to a complete halt on Thursday during the Punjab bandh, with commuters bearing the brunt as National Highway-1 remained blocked from 9 am till the evening.

Protesters blocked the entire GT Road and service lanes at Sahnewal Chowk and Doraha Chowk. Interstate traffic also came to a standstill, with vehicles stranded in queues stretching 5-6 km on both sides.

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Markets in Sahnewal and Doraha, including shops, dhabas, factories and showrooms, remained completely closed. Patients and commuters were left stranded, with no way to move forward or turn back.

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The bandh was called to protest the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa. The call was given by his father and supported by various Kisan unions, trade unions, the SGPC and opposition parties.

From early morning, protesters gathered in large numbers and completely blocked the NH-1. The police tried to divert traffic through village link roads but the highway remained blocked till evening. A heavy police force was deployed.

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The situation was compounded by the absence of prior information about the complete closure of GT Road, leaving people who had already set out in the morning stranded. Among the worst affected were those who had travelled from Delhi for important works and found themselves stuck at Doraha.

Gurpreet Singh from Delhi said, “We came from Delhi for some urgent property work. We got stuck at Doraha and it took nearly six hours to get out of the mess. The whole day was wasted. Blocking of GT Road daily has become routine. We would think twice before coming to Punjab next time,” he added.

Anil Kumar, a shopkeeper in the Sahnewal main bazaar, said, “We closed shops in support but blocking roads is in no way justified. Commuters bore the brunt of the bandh as they remained stranded for hours together. It is a complicated situation. Our customers from outside cannot come inside town also. Our one-day sale is gone. The labour’s daily wage too is gone. Who will compensate us?” he added.

Sakshi, a parent from Doraha, said, “My daughter’s school van got stuck near Sahnewal Chowk on the NH-1 for over three hours, with 20 more small children crying and getting suffocated. I had to make my way to her van on a two-wheeler so that I could reach my child and bring her back home. I don’t know about the fate of the other children,” she rued.

Malti Tiwari and Gurjinder Kaur, college lecturers who were stuck near Sahnewal while returning home by bus, said, “We came from Ludhiana to Doraha in the morning for duty. Now, we have to go return home to Ludhiana but the NH-1 is completely sealed. We have been stuck inside the bus for the past four to five hours. Buses are not moving an inch forward or backward, and there is no water or washroom facility.”

Deepak from Khanna, whose father suffered severe chest pain in the morning and was urgently referred to the DMCH, Ludhiana, said they had been unable to reach the hospital.

“We left fast but have been stuck at Doraha Chowk for the past six hours. There was no way to reach Ludhiana. If something had happened to my father, who would have been responsible? The protesters can spare a thought at least for medical emergencies,” he rued.