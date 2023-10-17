 NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads : The Tribune India

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

To come up at Kailash Nagar Chowk, cycle tracks, parking lots too get nod

The newly built elevated road stretch in Ludhiana. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 16

To further decongest the heavy flow of vehicular traffic in the city, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved the construction of a mini-flyover at Kailash Nagar Chowk here.

Parking lots to cost Rs 7 crore

Parking lots along the elevated highway, the first span of which was opened on September 11, will be constructed at the cost of Rs 7 crore.

It would come up at Kailash Nagar Chowk and cover Shivpuri Chowk to Basti Jodhewal Chowk and further connect New Shakti Nagar/Subhash Nagar between Basti Chowk and Tajpur Chowk.

The development assumes significance as the stretch of the highway, which passes through main city areas, witnesses heavy flow of vehicular traffic leading to major congestion and frequent mishaps as well.

Besides, the NHAI has also formally approved the estimates to construct the cycle tracks along the highways passing through Ludhiana and the parking lots along the newly-constructed elevated highway in Ludhiana.

It was conveyed by NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav to the Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, who called on him in New Delhi on Monday.

Arora told The Tribune that the demand for the mini-flyover at Kailash Nagar Chowk was raised by local MLA Daljit Singh Grewal last year but the same had been hanging fire since then.

“I impressed upon the NHAI Chairman to consider the proposal and he has agreed to approve the same,” the MP said.

He said the NHAI would construct the mini-flyover measuring 40-foot-wide and 12-foot height at Kailash Nagar Chowk between Shivpuri Chowk and Basti Jodhewal Chowk and further connecting it to New Shakti Nagar/ Subhash Nagar between Basti Chowk and Tajpur Chowk.

Arora said the NHAI Chairman had also agreed to approve estimates for the construction of cycle tracks along highways and parking lots on both sides of the elevated highway in Ludhiana.

In the first-of-its-kind initiative, the NHAI, acceding to the demand of Arora, had recently prepared the estimates and conducted the feasibility study on the project.

The construction of the cycle tracks assumes significance as Ludhiana is the largest manufacturer of bicycles in the world. With this, it can become the most bicycle-friendly city in the country.

Arora said as per the estimates, the NHAI would construct 21-km-long cycle tracks along national highways passing through Ludhiana at the cost of Rs 21 crore in the first phase of the project and later more cycle tracks would be built under the second phase of the project.

“I took up the issue with the NHAI Chairman, who agreed to give a nod to the project so that the work on it can start at the earliest,” Arora said.

Putting forth the demand to establish cycle tracks along the national highways in Ludhiana, Arora had apprised the NHAI Chairman that on World Bicycle Day, he had attended functions organised by the cycle industry in Ludhiana, wherein the demand was raised to build cycle tracks and promote cycling and the industry as well.

He said Ludhiana was a hub for cycle manufacturing in the world and the largest cycle manufacturing unit in the world was also located here.

The MP had apprised the NHAI Chairman that the bicycle was a mode of transportation being used more and more in western countries. “The use of bicycles is environmental friendly, good for people’s health and is also an affordable means of transportation for the common man,” he had mentioned while requesting the NHAI Chairman to make cycle tracks along the NHAI highways wherever possible and feasible.

Arora had suggested that the cycle tracks could be made along Laddowal Bypass, Ferozepur Road and Elevated Road in Ludhiana.

“Let us set an example with Ludhiana, how bicycles can be used for transportation as in countries such as The Netherlands,” he had urged the NHAI Chairman.

Arora said the NHAI Chairman was receptive of his idea and has agreed to construct cycle tracks on both sides of the highways, as per the availability of land and feasibility.

Parking lots along the elevated highway, the first span of which was opened on September 11, would be constructed at the cost of Rs 7 crore. For the purpose also, the NHAI has approved the estimates, which had been prepared after conducting the feasibility study.

As per the estimates, around 750 vehicles can be parked at the proposed lots between the service road and main carriageway along the elevated road.

To mitigate pollution, congestion: MP

“Cycle tracks would mitigate pollution, congestion, safety on streets and safe neighbourhoods. Being one of the most polluted cities in the world, Ludhiana can be made clean and green by promoting cycling, which would reduce rising pollution levels. It would also rediscover the bicycle capital of the world and align it with ‘Make in India.”said Sanjeev Arora, RS MP.

