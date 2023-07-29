 NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways : The Tribune India

4 Sidhwan Canal bridges, parking lots along elevated highway also approved

RS MP Sanjeev Arora during a meeting with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 28

In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at promoting cycling, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has given in-principle nod to construct cycle tracks along national highways passing through Ludhiana.

The development assumes significance as Ludhiana, popularly known as Manchester of India, is the largest manufacturer of bicycles in the world.

With this, the industrial and business hub of the North India can become the most bicycle-friendly city in the country.

Besides, the NHAI has also approved the construction of parking lots along the near-to-completion elevated highway and four bridges over Sidhwan Canal in the city.

An announcement to this effect was made by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari during a meeting with Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora in New Delhi on Friday.

Arora said all these three projects had been approved on his demand, which he had raised before Gadkari as well NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav recently.

He said NHAI officials, who were present during his meeting with Gadkari, told the Union Minister that the estimates for all three projects had been prepared and a sum of Rs 47 crore would be spent on them.

Arora said as per the estimates, the NHAI will construct 21-km-long cycle tracks along national highways passing through Ludhiana at the cost of Rs 21 crore in the first phase of the project and later more cycle tracks would be built under the second phase of the project.

Similarly, the parking lots along the elevated highway, the first span of which was scheduled to be opened on July 31, will be constructed at the cost of Rs 7 crore.

The third project entails the construction of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal, tenders of which have also been floated at the cost of Rs 19 crore.

Arora told Gadkari that Ludhiana was a hub of cycle manufacturing in the world and the largest cycle producing unit in the world was also located in Ludhiana.

Rajya Sabha MP apprised the minister that bicycle was a mode of transportation being used more in western countries. “The use of bicycles is environmentally friendly, good for people’s health and is also an affordable means of transportation for the common man,” he mentioned while requesting Gadkari to make cycle tracks along NHAI highways, wherever possible and feasible across the country.

He suggested that the cycle tracks could be made along Laddowal Bypass, Ferozepur Road and Elevated Road in Ludhiana.

“Let us set an example with Ludhiana, how bicycles can be used for transportation as in countries such as the Netherlands,” he urged Gadkari.

He apprised the minister that the NHAI had already identified spots, which could accommodate around 750 vehicles between the service road and the main carriageway along the elevated highway.

Arora urged Gadkari to direct the officials concerned to begin works on all these projects at the earliest in the large public interest.

Gadkari to visit city in Aug

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari would visit Ludhiana to review ongoing projects of the NHAI in August.

“Acceding to my request, Gadkari promised to visit Ludhiana next month after the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament,” RS MP Sanjeev Arora said after meeting the minister.

He said he was hopeful that the proposed visit of Gadkari would prove a boon for further accelerating the pace of ongoing works and bringing more infrastructure development projects in Ludhiana.

“The Union Minister assured me full cooperation on all issues discussed with him. Parking lots along the elevated highway, once constructed, will resolve a major problem of traffic jams. Besides, the proposal of cycle tracks after being implemented will prove a boon for the city and the four bridges over the Sidhwan Canal will help decongest the busy South City area, which is becoming a hotspot for food, recreation and tourism industy,” added Arora.

