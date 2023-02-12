NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 11

The under-construction Sherpur Chowk railway over bridge (ROB) was nearing completion and will be opened for traffic by end of this month, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has said.

NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav has told this to the Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, in response to the latter’s demand.

Arora had on January 5 taken up the issue of pending works relating to Sherpur Bypass and construction of bridges across the Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana with the NHAI Chairman.

Sharing details, here on Saturday, Arora said the NHAI Chairman, in an official communication sent to him, has stated that “the matter has been examined by the NHAI and it is to inform that the construction of the ROB at Km 311 of NH-44 (Sherpur Chowk) is nearing completion and likely to be opened for traffic by February 28. Further, the proposal for construction of four bridges across the Sidhwan Canal at Laddowal Bypass is also under consideration.”

Arora had met the NHAI Chairman last month and had submitted a charter of demands related to pending works in the city.

He had apprised the NHAI Chairman that inconvenience was being faced by the public and commuters at large due to pending projects of the National Highways Authority of India in and around Ludhiana. He had sought speedy completion of the Sherpur Bypass pending work, stating that the pending project was creating trouble for commuters daily as it was taking almost 30 minutes to cross the 500-m stretch.

He had also apprised the National Highways Authority of India Chairman that the construction of the four bridges across the Sidhwan Canal towards South City in Ludhiana were yet to see the light of day for which application was pending with the NHAI since long. He had requested Santosh Kumar Yadav to personally look into the matter and do the needful.

“I am thankful to the NHAI Chairman for considering my requests in the larger public interest,” Arora said, adding that the people would get a sigh of relief once the ongoing construction of the ROB was completed and this route was opened for vehicular traffic.

He also thanked the NHAI Chairman for considering the proposal of constructing four bridges across the Sidhwan Canal on the Laddowal Bypass. He said Ludhiana residents had been raising a strong demand for construction of the four bridges over the period of time.