NHAI team inspects projects in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, September 22
A team of officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday inspected various projects being undertaken by the Central agency here.
NHAI Regional Officer RP Singh and PD Krishan Sachsen discussed ways and means for speeding up pending issues. National Road Safety Council member Kamal Soi was also present.
They also visited under-construction flyover from Bharat Nagar Chowk to the bus stand and various possibilities of helping the furniture market were discussed.
The officials also met traders at the market to discuss various options available for mitigating their problems.
