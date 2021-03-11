NHAI's failure to clear abandoned vehicles puts commuters' lives at risk

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, May 31

The failure of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to clear the stranded vehicles from NH-1 is endangering the lives of commuters. Commuters fume over the negligible services provided in return of the huge toll money.

A truck which overturned early this morning near Doraha was not cleared for the next eight hours, resulting in traffic inconvenience. Recently, a stranded truck on highway became the cause of fatal accident near Khanna last week, claiming three innocent lives. The highway authority did not bother to remove it from the spot even after the passing of 24 hours.

“The tall claims of the toll authorities to provide emergency clearance have fallen flat. The stranded vehicles result in traffic jams. Risk to life and property too hovers constantly on the minds of the commuters. Nothing substantial has come out even after shelling out thousands from our pockets in the form of toll tax. Even today we face innumerable problems on the toll road. Vehicles continue to be stranded for want of repair, accidental vehicles continue to block the highway and stray animals continue to pose every risk to the commuter’s lives,” shared PPS Pangli, who daily commutes from Ludhiana to Doraha.

“We are charged heavily as toll tax but nothing substantial has been undertaken all through these years,” rued Jandeep Kaushal, a social worker of Doraha..

Commuters also complain that the emergency van of NHAI, which is supposed to keep patrolling on the National Highway, is seldom on the road whenever a mishap or for that matter any technical fault occurs. Commuters literally fume over the negligible facilities being accorded by the National Highway Authority of India to the commuters in lieu of the exorbitant toll fee.

Dr Kamaljeet Soi, Member, National Road Safety Council, “The NHAI has failed in its responsibility. As per model concessionaire agreement for toll collection the NHAI has to provide ambulance, recovery van, hydraulic cutter at every 50-km stretch with 24x7 highway patrolling to remove any broken down vehicle off the road. But no one cares.”

No official of the NHAI was available for comments. The calls made at NHAI customer care head office, New Delhi, went unattended.