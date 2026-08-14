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Home / Ludhiana / NHM employees go on strike in Ludhiana, health services hit

NHM employees go on strike in Ludhiana, health services hit

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:31 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Members of NHM Employees Union, Punjab, stage a dharna outside Civil Surgeon Office. PHOTO INDERJEET VERMA
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Health services across the district were severely disrupted today as National Health Mission (NHM) employees began their two-day strike to press for their long-pending demands.

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Union leaders have accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of backing out of the promises made to contractual health workers, who have been serving under the NHM for the past 15-20 years.

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Despite nearly 40 to 45 meetings held over the last four-and-a-half years, employees said that no concrete solutions had been offered, only “empty assurances”.

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Speaking to mediapersons, NHM Employees’ Union (Punjab) president Sandeep Kaur of Barnala said the strike was necessary to safeguard the future and livelihood of thousands of workers. She emphasised that demands such as equal pay for equal work, gratuity benefits and extension of the age limit must be met without delay.

Union general secretary Ram Singh from Kapurthala and Amanpreet Singh from Patiala warned that if the government continued to delay, then the union would intensify its agitation and stage protests at every level. Leaders called for immediate resolution of their demands, or else the state government would be responsible for the consequences of their struggle.

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NHM employees staged demonstrations, raised slogans against the government and vowed to hold the latter accountable for the disruption of health services. “If the government fails to act, we will be forced to go on an indefinite strike, and the responsibility for the collapse of health services will rest squarely on the state,” union members declared.

Uion representatives from Hoshiarpur, Patiala, Tarn Taran, Muktsar Sahib, Fatehgarh Sahib, Moga, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Jalandhar districts participated in the protest.

“If our demands are not met, we will hold a peaceful protest during the district-level Independence Day function in Ferozepur,” they said.

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